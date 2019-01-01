Prior to co-founding Nexercise, Greg Coleman was the deputy commander of a seven-department U.S. Air Force operations organization where he led all facets of daily operations. In the little bit of time he spends away from Nexercise, Greg is a lieutenant colonel and command pilot in the Air National Guard. Greg received a masters of business administration from The Wharton School with a dual major in finance and entrepreneurial management.
