Greg Hankerson, co-founder of Vintage Industrial Furniture, is a Phoenix native who, at the age of 19, was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which was growing slowly and causing seizures. At 22, he had it removed, but the operation paralyzed one of his legs. His experience learning to walk again, through physical therapy, gave him a zest for life and motivated him to start his own internet business. Later, when his wife Sim needed a patio table, he found his purpose taking form. The couple went from a backyard hobby to 20,000 square feet of warehouse in two years, and, since then have grown their company to 65,000 feet and 20 employees.