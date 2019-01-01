My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Greg Karr

Greg Karr

Guest Writer
Executive Vice President, Seven Step RPO

About Greg Karr

Greg Karr is Executive Vice President of Seven Step RPO. He has more than 20 years experience within the recruitment industry and currently leads the company's client acquisition and business development strategies. His areas of expertise include: sales, business development, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, recruitment process consultation, and client relationship management. Prior to joining Seven Step, he served in various leadership roles with Motion Recruitment Partners, a leading North American IT staffing services firm.