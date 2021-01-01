About Greg Maselli
Greg Maselli is the co-founder and co-CEO of SAVRpak, a food packaging technology company. He co-founded SAVRpak with Grant Stafford and Bill Birgen, a rocket scientist who invented the technology as a way to keep his own lunch fresh. Maselli is a serial entrepreneur, co-founding 117 Global, a sourcing, design and manufacturing company based in California, with offices in China, Hong Kong and India and serving clients such as Bausch & Lomb, Skechers and Medtronic. Maselli lives in San Clemente, California with his wife, two daughters and two dogs. He’s an avid surfer and self-proclaimed fitness nut.