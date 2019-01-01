Greg Rollett is an Emmy Award-winning producer, bestselling author and media expert who works with experts, thought leaders and entrepreneurs all over the world. He utilizes the power of new media, direct response and personality-driven marketing to attract more clients and to create more freedom in the businesses and lives of his clients.

Rollett is the founder of Ambitious.com, a leading online education platform for entrepreneurs and is the host of the online TV show, The Ambitious Life. Rollett has also hosted numerous TV shows including the reality show Ambitious Adventures, where Rollett traveled the country in search of today's best young entrepreneurs making a significant impact in their community.

He has co-authored bestselling books with Jack Canfield, Dan Kennedy, Brian Tracy, Tom Hopkins, James Malinchak, Robert Allen, Ryan Lee and many other leading experts from around the world.