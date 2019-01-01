Greg Stahl is vice president of marketing at Varsity Tutors. Prior to joining Varsity Tutors in early 2015, Stahl worked in marketing and sales strategy at Google, where he managed a team covering Google's largest media and creative agency relationships. Before Google, he worked in investment banking for J.P. Morgan, advising on mergers, acquisitions, and debt and equity capital raises for Fortune 500 corporations. Stahl graduated Summa Cum Laude from Babson College. He lives with his wife in St. Louis.