About Gregg Ward
Executive Leadership Advisor, Gregg Ward, is the author of “The Respectful Leader: Seven Ways To Influence Without Intimidation” and specializes in the areas of workplace respect and etiquette. Ward is a Certified Management Consultant and Adjunct Professor for San Diego State and Cal State and helps train the U.S. Navy on issues of conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, and teamwork. Ward is the CEO of The Gregg Ward Group, a San Diego-based leadership consultancy serving Fortune 500 companies, universities and government agencies.