Gregorio Vázquez

Logistica

Escasez de insumos y contenedores podría generar desabasto en Buen Fin y Navidad

Ante la escasez de contenedores que se presenta a nivel mundial desde mediados del 2020, diversos sectores industriales sufrieron afectaciones en los tiempos de entrega y la planeación logística.

Logistics

Shortage of supplies and containers could lead to shortages on Good End and Christmas

Given the shortage of containers that has occurred worldwide since mid-2020, various industrial sectors suffered damages in delivery times and logistics planning.

