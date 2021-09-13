Gregorio Vázquez

Signing out of account, Standby...
Escasez de insumos y contenedores podría generar desabasto en Buen Fin y Navidad
Ante la escasez de contenedores que se presenta a nivel mundial desde mediados del 2020, diversos sectores industriales sufrieron afectaciones en los tiempos de entrega y la planeación logística.
Shortage of supplies and containers could lead to shortages on Good End and Christmas
Given the shortage of containers that has occurred worldwide since mid-2020, various industrial sectors suffered damages in delivery times and logistics planning.