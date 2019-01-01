My Queue

Gurman Hundal

Gurman Hundal

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of MiQ

About Gurman Hundal

Gurman Hundal is the CEO and a co-founder of MiQ, an independent marketing intelligence company. He launched the now-global company in London with partner Lee Puri after recognizing a need for data-driven insight in an otherwise thriving ad-tech economy. Hundal began his career at the Pan Euro ad network Adlink Internet Media. He subsequently led the establishment of online ad network A&NY Media for publisher group Associated Northcliffe Media.