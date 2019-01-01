Guy Bauman is the CEO of music technology company Tonara. Previously, he was the EVP of Content and Products at national mobile carrier Pelephone, where his division launched and managed a variety of successful mobile services.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Guy Bauman is the CEO of music technology company Tonara. Previously, he was the EVP of Content and Products at national mobile carrier Pelephone, where his division launched and managed a variety of successful mobile services.