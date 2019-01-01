Guy Deslandes is the e-Commerce Sales Director at Collinson Latitude, where he is responsible for global pre-sales of iRedeem and for client and merchant relationships. He has over 25 years’ experience working in loyalty and partnerships. Guy Deslandes is the e-Commerce Sales Director at Collinson Latitude, where he is responsible for global pre-sales of iRedeem and for client and merchant relationships. He has over 25 years’ experience working in loyalty and partnerships.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.