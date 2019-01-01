About Guy Goldstein
Guy Goldstein is co-founder and CEO of Next Insurance. He brings 20+ years of experience to the role. Goldstein previously co-founded and was CEO of Check, a mobile payment company, which was sold to Intuit for $360M.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.