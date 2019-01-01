Haijian Hu is Head of Headway Capital Business Lending, where he helps small businesses take charge of their finances. He previously worked as an enterprise resources planning solution architect helping small-to-medium businesses conquer their financial and operational challenges. Haijian holds BS and MS degrees in Computer Science and a MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.