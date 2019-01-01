My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Haijian Hu

Haijian Hu

Guest Writer
Head of Headway Capital Business Lending

About Haijian Hu

Haijian Hu is Head of Headway Capital Business Lending, where he helps small businesses take charge of their finances. He previously worked as an enterprise resources planning solution architect helping small-to-medium businesses conquer their financial and operational challenges. Haijian holds BS and MS degrees in Computer Science and a MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. 