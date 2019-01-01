My Queue

Haley Altman

Guest Writer
CEO, Doxly

About Haley Altman

Haley Altman is the co-founder and CEO of Doxly. She has over a decade of experience working on complicated transactions in the corporate, private equity and venture capital verticals. Her practice has extended from the Midwest, at Ice Miller, to the West Coast, at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. Over the years, she has completed thousands of transactions from small-debt transactions to $800 million public-private mergers, opposite attorneys from around the world. In 2016, Altman left Ice Miller to co-found Doxly and transform the legal transaction-management process.