Haley Hoffman Smith is the author of Her Big Idea. She is a recent graduate of Brown University, the founder of Her Big Lash and a frequent speaker on the topics of women's empowerment, branding and ideation at places such as Harvard and TEDx.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Haley Hoffman Smith is the author of Her Big Idea. She is a recent graduate of Brown University, the founder of Her Big Lash and a frequent speaker on the topics of women's empowerment, branding and ideation at places such as Harvard and TEDx.