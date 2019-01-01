My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hamid Baig

Hamid Baig

Author

About Hamid Baig

Mr Hamid Baig, is an Entrepreneur who has made his foray into the beautiful world of words through his well-received debut novel, Little Maryam.

A poignant tale of love and longing, Little Maryam talks about a man and his tryst with Maryam, the love of his life. What prompted him to write such a mesmerizing novel, was the lack of quality love stories in the market. Steeped in erotica and insane prose, the present day love stories stand on inferior grounds, making Little Maryam a gem in the crowd. Being loved/ to love is one of the basic necessities of human existence and the crux of Little Maryam has been derived from that. Through Little Maryam, Hamid wants to depict a honest picture of love so that people can view the reality of pain and longing.

Hamid is a multifaceted person, running a successful market research company, apart from dabbling with the pen. Hamid had a knack for penning short stories at a very young age, with love for words being the driving factor. He enjoys penning good character-driven stories, with his penmanship delving into the myriad emotions of existence