Han-Gwon Lung is the award-winning CEO and proud co-founder of Tailored Ink, a copywriting and content marketing agency based in New York City. His clients include Fortune 500s and VC-funded startups, and his writing has been published in Forbes, Business Insider, Fox News and Yahoo Finance, as well as by the Content Marketing Institute, Kissmetrics and Moz. Before co-founding Tailored Ink, Lung worked at New York City agencies like The Writer and The Economist.