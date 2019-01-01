My Queue

Hany Fahmy Aly

Hany Fahmy Aly

Guest Writer
Executive Vice President - Enterprise Business, du

About Hany Fahmy Aly

Hany Fahmy Aly is Executive Vice President – Enterprise Business at du. Hany brings more than 18 years of experience to his position at du, where he heads up the company’s Enterprise Business division. His past experience leaves him well-positioned to do this, having worked in diverse sectors such as marketing, sales, customer experience and relationship management, with a strong foundation of financial skills. Prior to joining du in 2013, Hany worked with Vodafone in Egypt, where he spent 13 years working up to the position of Chief Business Officer. Hany started his professional career with Procter and Gamble in Egypt. Hany holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School in New York, from which he graduated with honors. 