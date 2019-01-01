Haresh Motirale, Founder Director - Haresh brings in strategic outlook to the agency coupled with an innovative intent and analytical understanding of project profitability only enriches the team Brandniti+Design.

An expert of real estate marketing, branding, sales, client servicing, business development, product designs and market analysis, having 18+ years of experience with corporates such as Peninsula Land Ltd., G: Corp Group and IL&FS. He was instrumental in executing sales of more than 3.0 MN sq. ft. Commercial & Residential space, achieving a total sales turnover of more than $100 MN in year 2006-07. Haresh has also successfully founded and launched last year 2017 his content marketing portal 9amstories.com