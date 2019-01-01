About Haril Pandya

Haril Pandya, FAIA, is a principal at the award winning Boston design firm CBT. He writes about how a life driven by tech, generational shifts and the need for new experiences has changed our way of looking at design, architecture, the workplace, today’s urban landscape and the overall public realm. Also a TEDx speaker, professor, award-winning filmmaker and nationally touring musician, Pandya has played for such notables as former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Dr. Deepak Chopra and the Prime Minister of India.