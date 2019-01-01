My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Haril Pandya

Haril Pandya

Guest Writer
Principal at the design firm CBT

About Haril Pandya

Haril Pandya, FAIA, is a principal at the award winning Boston design firm CBT. He writes about how a life driven by tech, generational shifts and the need for new experiences has changed our way of looking at design, architecture, the workplace, today’s urban landscape and the overall public realm. Also a TEDx speaker, professor, award-winning filmmaker and nationally touring musician, Pandya has played for such notables as former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Dr. Deepak Chopra and the Prime Minister of India. 