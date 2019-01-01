My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Harishanker Kannan

Harishanker Kannan

Contributor
Co-Founder and CEO at ProMobi Technologies Pvt Ltd

About Harishanker Kannan

Harishanker Kannan leads the overall organizational strategy and offers management direction to the company. Holding a master’s degree in computer science, Hari is a web/mobile technologist with over 18 years of experience in providing intelligent and powerful SaaS products that solve critical business problems. Being a leader at heart with a special affinity for start-ups, Hari believes in taking quick decisions, creating valuable products, faster feedback cycle, agile management, flat organizational structure, close-knit teams and wearing different hats when required. 