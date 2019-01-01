Harnish Shah, a co-founder at 3 minds digital; he has completed his bachelor’s degree in design and communication. He has 7 years of experience in the graphics and UI/UX space. He has also co-founded another company, Design Pitch Deck that has grown to be one of Asia’s biggest player in the corporate/investor presentation design space.

His expertise lies in branding, packaging and design processes. Harnish worked as a UI/UX consultant at Deloitte Digital prior to co-founding 3MD. He remains the core pivot to the strides 3MD has made as a design consultancy. His vision and approach to design help him excel in his department. He believes that design can solve untold problems.

It is his process-driven approach that has helped 3MD bag enterprise clients like CNBC, DMart, Mitashi, TATA, Mitashi, Network 18 etc. Due to his hard work and efforts, within a year, had the privilege to hire his own team from his University, while sitting on the other end of the placement panel.

