Harold Li is vice president at ExpressVPN and part of the company’s senior leadership team, working on product, customer experience, business development and marketing. As a privacy and security expert at the company, he also works closely with advocacy organizations such as the EFF, the Center for Democracy & Technology, Fight for the Future, OpenMedia and the Open Source Technology Improvement Fund. Li has previously worked at Uber and consulted for HP Enterprise, Qualcomm and Spotify.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.