About Harold Li

Harold Li is vice president at ExpressVPN and part of the company’s senior leadership team, working on product, customer experience, business development and marketing. As a privacy and security expert at the company, he also works closely with advocacy organizations such as the EFF, the Center for Democracy & Technology, Fight for the Future, OpenMedia and the Open Source Technology Improvement Fund. Li has previously worked at Uber and consulted for HP Enterprise, Qualcomm and Spotify.