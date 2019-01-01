Harsh Sonawala is the Co-Founder of India Someday, a Mumbai based travel agency that provides cost-effective travel assistance with specialization in personalised planning and execution. With a deep-insight and analysis led solutions in content marketing, Harsh imbibed his passion and incepted the foundation of his agency. A veteran marketer with and extensive experience of 15 years, Harsh specialises in Marketing, Business Development, Design and Branding, in addition to content development. As the co-founder, Harsh is responsible for driving the business’s financial growth and marketing initiatives. Through strategic foresight, drive and determination, he successfully cemented India Someday’s position as one of the leading travel agencies in the country.

Prior to being an Entrepreneur, Harsh worked with Excellent Renewable Pvt. Ltd as their Business Consultant wherein he re-structured company’s profile and led the company towards and incremental growth in the renewable sector in India. In his diverse experience, he worked at Centerac India Pvt Ltd, where he was responsible for providing web-based solutions for high-end clients in the likes of GJEPC (Gems and Jwelery Export Promotion Council), Shanghai Diamond Exchange. In addition, Harsh has instrumental in managing the end-to-end marketing research for the launch of Adidas’s Neo – a lifestyle brand.

Harsh completed his graduation in Business of Science with specialisation in Statistics from Xavier’s College Mumbai. Harsh further went for a Masters Degree in Business Administration with specialisation in Marketing from Asian Institute of Management, Manila, Philippines/Exchange Student at Copenhagen Business School. In addition to his education, Harsh has spent considerable time in Europe and Denmark that has lent to his expertise and knowledge of places around the world.