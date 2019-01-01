Harshad Malhotra

Mr. Malhotra is the Director and Head - Business at LIVFIN Finance, an invoice-based supply-chain financing NBFC. He has over 17 years of experience in Banking Sector with specialized expertise in Relationship Management, Business Development, Portfolio Management, Trade Forex, Supply Chain Finance and SME Loans. He has a proven track record of successfully launching new products and services for banks across various markets and segments. His previous stints were with Citi Group, ABN Amro and Development Bank of Singapore.