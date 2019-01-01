About Hasnain Khalid
Hasnain Khalid is Senior Legal Consultant and Head of Corporate/Commercial at TWS Legal Consultants in Dubai. Hasnain is a qualified English solicitor with many years’ experience in corporate/commercial, real estate and banking matters. He specializes in advising small to medium size businesses. Hasnain has worked with clients in the retail, hotel and leisure, energy and power, construction, real estate, IT and pharmaceutical industries; and can assist clients with contract drafting and negotiation, franchising, mergers and acquisitions, company incorporations, joint ventures and private equity.