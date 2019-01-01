Hassan Al-Hazeem, Managing Director and CEO of Intercoil International, succeeded his late father Abbas Ali AI-Hazeem, the founder of the UAE-based, family-owned business in 1999. Under his leadership, Intercoil International has become a leading manufacturer, distributor and retailer of total sleep solutions in the MENA region present in 23 countries. Prior to Intercoil International, Al-Hazeem worked for the Commercial Bank of Dubai for four years, acquiring comprehensive experience in finance and banking, and an in-depth knowledge of the UAE banking and credit system. Al-Hazeem has been an active member of the UAE chapter of Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) since 2004, and held the office of EO UAE President for the FY 2012/2013. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and an MBA degree in International Business Administration from the American University in Dubai.