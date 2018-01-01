Hayden Field

Hayden Field is an associate editor at Entrepreneur. She covers technology, business and science. Her work has also appeared in Fortune Magazine, Mashable, Refinery29 and others. 

These Social Justice Weed Warriors Are Making a Difference
social causes

From fighting hunger to hiring employees with cannabis-related convictions, these entrepreneurs are using cannabis to promote social good.
Palantir's Data-Mining Software Was Used to Spy on JPMorgan Staff, and Company Terms Are Getting a Rewrite. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Here's your explanation of today's biggest headlines, including a data-mining controversy, company terms and 4/20. Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
