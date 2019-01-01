My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hayden Mollard

Hayden Mollard

General Manager at Virtuzone Mainland

About Hayden Mollard

Hayden Mollard is General Manager of Virtuzone Mainland and NGE with full responsibility for both businesses. With over 10 years of financial services and management experience –from institutional account management to private client and corporate business development– Hayden specialises in major accounts and high-net-worth clients. He maintains relationships with some of the world’s largest banks, trust companies, accountancy firms and law firms, and sits on the board of many international companies.