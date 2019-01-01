About Hayden Mollard

Hayden Mollard is General Manager of Virtuzone Mainland and NGE with full responsibility for both businesses. With over 10 years of financial services and management experience –from institutional account management to private client and corporate business development– Hayden specialises in major accounts and high-net-worth clients. He maintains relationships with some of the world’s largest banks, trust companies, accountancy firms and law firms, and sits on the board of many international companies.