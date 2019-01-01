Hazel Jackson is the co-founder and Chief Executive of biz-group, the leading corporate training, teambuilding and business strategy company in the Middle East. Hazel founded biz-group in 1993 to offer business and human resources solutions to Middle East businesses, expanding the company’s portfolio to include tailored training and development services, innovative and quality teambuilding experiences, and the facilitation and execution of effective growth strategies. Over the past 22 years, Hazel has built up biz-group as the driver of business success through people performance, working with leading major corporations and Government entities.

Renowned for her high-energy business savvy, Hazel is the Past President of the UAE Chapter of the global Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO). She has also worked with many of the world’s foremost management consultants. As an accredited Gazelles business leadership coach, Hazel works closely with international growth guru, renowned business author and international speaker Verne Harnish (coined ‘The Growth Guy’), author of famed Mastering the Rockefeller Habits. Through biz-group’s exclusive license to Harnish in the region, she has access to a global team of business coaches and attends international summits to ensure biz-group delivers global best practices for a Middle East business audience.

A dynamic and commercially-minded CEO and consultant, Hazel has facilitated strategic workshops for a wide cross-section of organizations, working with senior management teams from companies such as Jumeirah Group, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, THE One, AECOM, Abu Dhabi Finance, British Business Group, J Ray McDermotts, EMAL and Al Batha Group, to name a few.