My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Heather and Pete Christothoulou

Heather and Pete Christothoulou

Guest Writer
Founder of Heathermade; CEO of Marchex

About Heather and Pete Christothoulou

Heather Christothoulou is the founder of Heathermade, a line of allergy-free baked goods at Costco. A trained chef, Heather blogs for a community of millions at heatherchristo.com about the allergy-free lifestyle, and recently published Pure Delicious, a new cookbook aimed to help people with food allergies experience the joy of eating. Pete Christothoulou is the CEO and co-founder of Marchex, a mobile advertising analytics company. They live in Seattle with their two children.

You can find Pete on LinkedIn where he blogs about hiring and corporate culture. Heather is on Twitter @heatherchristoInstagram and Facebook