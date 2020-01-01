Heather Henyon is Founding Partner of Mindshift Capital, a venture fund based in Dubai that is investing in early stage women-led technology companies in the Middle East and globally. She is also the founder of the Women’s Angel Investor Network (WAIN), the first and largest women’s angel group in the Middle East.

An active venture investor with a passion for fintech, Heather has over 100 direct and fund investments in the US, Europe, and the Middle East. She started her career on Wall Street and has almost 20 years of experience in finance, technology and strategy in emerging markets, including as founding CEO of Grameen-Jameel Microfinance Ltd.

Heather is a member of the Investment Committee of US-based Next Wave Impact Fund and is a founding member and former Board and Investment Committee member of Dubai Angel Investors. She serves on the Board of Directors and is Chair of the Risk & Audit Committee of the Sekem Holding Group in Egypt and is a Board Member of Sarwa, Little Thinking Minds, NeedsList, and Localized. She is also a member of the Cartier Women’s Initiative MENA Jury.

Originally from the US, she has lived in the Middle East for 15 years and speaks Arabic and French. Heather holds an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the Johnson School at Cornell University where she was a Park Leadership Fellow and a BA in Economics and Political Science from Oberlin College. She lives in Dubai, UAE.