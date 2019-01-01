My Queue

Heather Payne is the founder of Ladies Learning Code, a Toronto-based not-for-profit startup that runs workshops for women (and men) who want to learn computer programming and other technical skills in a social and collaborative way. She’s also working on a project for the Mozilla Foundation: her job is to build a community of people in Toronto who care about raising youth as web makers. She’s an investor in ShopLocket, and in a former life, Heather helped startups like Pinpoint Social and Shopcastr to acquire their first users. Follow her on Twitter @heatherpayne.