Heather Whaling is founder and CEO of Geben Communication, a PR firm that helps emerging brands and forward-thinking, established companies excel in a social world. Known for taking a fresh approach to traditional and digital PR best practices, she has been quoted about technology’s impact on communication and business and is considered one of the most influential voices in PR 2.0. Named one of the top entrepreneurs in Columbus, Ohio, Whaling also serves on the board of directors for The Women's Fund of Central Ohio. Connect with her through her PR blog, communication trends e-newsletter or Instagram.
