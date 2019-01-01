My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Heather Whaling

Heather Whaling

Guest Writer
Founder/CEO of Geben Communication

About Heather Whaling

Heather Whaling is founder and CEO of Geben Communication, a PR firm that helps emerging brands and forward-thinking, established companies excel in a social world. Known for taking a fresh approach to traditional and digital PR best practices, she has been quoted about technology’s impact on communication and business and is considered one of the most influential voices in PR 2.0. Named one of the top entrepreneurs in Columbus, Ohio, Whaling also serves on the board of directors for The Women's Fund of Central Ohio. Connect with her through her PR blogcommunication trends e-newsletter or Instagram