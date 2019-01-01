Heena Akhtar

TripXOXO is an online go-to-destination for travelers looking for ‘activities and things to do’ across destinations. The portal offers fun-tastic activities & trips, interesting experiences and exciting deals with 5000 plus travel experiences, which come with a lowest price guarantee, more than 25,000 trip ideas and 100+ activity categories. The platform provides an array of distinguished support to travelers out of which transfer services at more than 2000 airports, hassle-free ticket bookings for amusements around the globe, local assistance with multi lingual support and more are available, all at the comfort of paying in INR. Apart from this, dining deals in more than 100 cities across the world, real time tickets to 300+ monuments, 5000+ tours in less $10 US Dollars and more than 150 free tours makes TripXOXO a promising platform for Indian travelers looking for outbound travel experiences and amusements across the globe.

They also have free tours like the Royal London Free Tour, Prague Free Tour and 150+ more on the list. From Burj Khalifa, Dubai to Eifel Tower, Paris, the list of monumental and exclusive heritage tours ranges to 300+ locations for which the entry, if chargeable, can be paid on the TripXOXO website itself in INR. The portal provides its customers with an exclusive benefit of booking tickets for any amusements or attractions on real time basis.