Helgi Hermannsson is a 15+ year software expert and developer. He is currently the CEO of software company Gangverk and shift scheduling software platform, Sling.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Helgi Hermannsson is a 15+ year software expert and developer. He is currently the CEO of software company Gangverk and shift scheduling software platform, Sling.