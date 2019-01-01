My Queue

Hellen Barbara

Hellen Barbara

Guest Writer
President of Pubslush

About Hellen Barbara

Hellen Barbara is the founder and president of Pubslush, a literary pre-publication platform based in New York that offers crowdfunding and pre-order options for authors and publishers. She serves on the board of directors for Gavin’s Got Heart, is a member of the Exceptional Women in Publishing organization and is a Power Circle member of Ellevate, a global professional women's network.