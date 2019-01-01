My Queue

Hendrick Lee

Managing Partner, Palm Drive Capital

About Hendrick Lee

Hendrick is a seasoned financial services professional and entrepreneur who brings a wealth of expertise in growth equity. Hendrick is Palm Drive’s foremost expert on Fintech and HR-tech and mentors innovative, high-potential startups looking to scale up through strategic relationships with his firm’s stakeholder networks. Prior to forming Palm Drive Capital, Hendrick was a private equity associate at AEA Investors. He also co-founded PEBBO, a design experience company based in Taiwan that provides workplace design solutions. Hendrick holds a BS, BA, and MS in Chemical Engineering, Philosophy, and Management Science & Engineering all from Stanford University.