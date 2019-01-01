Hendrik Hey is the founder and CEO of MILC (Welt der Wunder), of which he is also a majority shareholder. As the CEO of MILC, Hendrik focuses on furthering its vision of a blockchain based micro-licensing utility token that allows for content owners to have their work be accessible to a global market. Using the MILC token customers can facilitate transactions directly with the owner of the media content in an automated, trustworthy and secure manner owing to blockchain regulated smart contracts. With the elimination of all intermediaries, the producer and owner of content get to keep a more significant share of the profits from the sale.