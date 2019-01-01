My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Henry De Sio

Henry De Sio

Guest Writer
Author, Public Speaker

About Henry De Sio

Henry F. De Sio, Jr. is the author of the new book Campaign Inc.: How Leadership and Organization Propelled Barack Obama to the White House from University of Iowa Press. He was the 2008 chief operating officer at Obama for America and was appointed deputy assistant to President Barack Obama during his first term in office. A resident of Alexandria, Va., De Sio currently promotes the principles of personal and organizational leadership through his writings and public speaking engagements.