About Henry Evans and Colm Foster

Henry Evans and Colm Foster are coauthors of Step Up: Lead in Six Moments That Matter (Jossey-Bass). Evans is the founder and managing partner of Dynamic Results, LLC, and has over 10,000 hours of experience coaching leaders. Foster is an executive coach for Dynamic Results, LLC, and a member of the adjunct faculty of University College Dublic, Dublin City University and the Irish Management Institute. They both hold titles in competitive martial arts.