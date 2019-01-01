Henry Evans and Colm Foster are coauthors of Step Up: Lead in Six Moments That Matter (Jossey-Bass). Evans is the founder and managing partner of Dynamic Results, LLC, and has over 10,000 hours of experience coaching leaders. Foster is an executive coach for Dynamic Results, LLC, and a member of the adjunct faculty of University College Dublic, Dublin City University and the Irish Management Institute. They both hold titles in competitive martial arts.
