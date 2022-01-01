Hera Javed

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Founding Partner of J&K Law

Hera Javed Esq. is a founding partner at J&K Law. Javed has worked on immigration law for nearly a decade, starting her career as a removal defense attorney, and now representing venture-capital firms, industry-leading startups, national labor unions and celebrities from across the world.

https://www.jklaw.com/

Starting a Business

For Immigrants Looking to Start a Business in the U.S., It All Comes Down to Long-Term Vision and Strategy

Setting a strategy and choosing the right visa are critical for immigrants starting businesses in the U.S.

Iniciar un negocio

Para los inmigrantes que buscan iniciar un negocio en los EE. UU., Todo se reduce a una visión y estrategia a largo plazo

Establecer una estrategia y elegir la visa adecuada son fundamentales para los inmigrantes que inician negocios en los EE. UU.

