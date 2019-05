Herbert Bay is CEO and Co-Founder of Shortcut Media . Bay's earlier company that he co-founded, kooaba, was bought by Qualcomm in 2014. kooaba was an expert in image recognition on mobile devices and in a lot of ways is similar to what Qualcomm’s Vuforia platform. He also founded the photo-app Waypoint.li. Bay has a PhD in Computer Vision from ETH in Zurich. He is a passionate sailor and is currently sailing around the world with his family on the sailboat, Maya, since 2014.