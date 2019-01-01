About Hernan Tagliani
Hernan Tagliani, president of The Group Advertising, is a Hispanic communications expert, business speaker and author of The Hispanic Market for Corporate America: How to Make Your Brand Culturally Relevant.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.