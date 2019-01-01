Established in 1999, Hi-Q is a leader in the tyre replacement and service industry with a network of over 130 franchisees nationwide. Hi-Q has a successful and diverse multi-product, multi-brand offering, underpinned by innovative products such as TyreSurance – the only aftermarket tyre damage guarantee product that backs the consumer no matter the brand of tyre. Hi-Q is supported by the Goodyear value proposition.
