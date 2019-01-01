Himanshu Sareen is the CEO of Icreon Tech, a global IT consultancy delivering business solutions and custom applications. Sareen is responsible for the strategic and overall business development of Icreon and has grown to become a leading IT consultancy in its space working with some of the world’s largest and most influential brands, including National Geographic Channel, Fox, PepsiCo, Nokia Siemens Networks and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.