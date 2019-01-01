Himanshu Vashishtha is the founder and CEO of Sixth Factor Consultancy, a new age market research firm providing clarity to clients for profitable decision-making. As an entrepreneur ready to take on any challenge, Vashishtha is guided by an unprecedented quest for knowledge, eager to provide research with a fresh perspective, whilst constantly trying to find meaning in consumer choices. He is also a charter member of TiE Dubai, a non-profit organization established in 2003 to foster and promote the spirit of entrepreneurship in the region, and a member of the board in charge of membership.