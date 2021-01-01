Hisham Al Gurg is CEO at the Seed Group, and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum. With over 18 years of experience in setting up and running new ventures in the MENA region, Al Gurg is a pioneer in the region for his visionary approach, high profile networking, and for concluding and managing large regional projects and investments worth more than US$1.06 billion.

Al Gurg has started and managed eight growing companies in six diversified industries in seven countries including USA, UK, and Australia. He is a published author and a public speaker on the topic of conducting mega transactions with governments and large corporates, and his entrepreneurial skills make him a great board member of several multinational companies.