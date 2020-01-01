About Hisham Farouk
Hisham Farouk is the CEO of Grant Thornton UAE. With over 20 years of experience working with some of the largest groups in the region, Hisham is also a member of the Board of Governors for Grant Thornton, driving the strategic direction of the brand globally as well as in the Middle East. Hisham is well known within the region as being a specialist within this business arena. He advises numerous financial institutions in the UAE in relation to regulatory and compliance matters and has supported many firms in dispute resolution, acting as an expert witness on a number of arbitration cases across the industry, in particular hospitality, real estate and construction, aviation, and FMCG.