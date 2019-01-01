Hitesh Jain

Technopreneur & Technical Evangelist. Passionate about Design & Innovation. Driven by the essence of a distinct vision, Hitesh instituted WITS Interactive in 2003. He is the key architect for the initial structure of WITS Interactive's projects and oversees all our teams. He leverages his extensive experience to generate ideas, offers support and articulates practical solutions for clients.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.